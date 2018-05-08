CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire Democratic U.S. senators are troubled by President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal, calling the move “reckless.”

Iran settled to limits on its nuclear weapon program in return for relief from economic sanctions in the 2015 six-nation agreement.

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations and Armed Services Committees, said Trump ignored guidance from diplomats, fellow Republicans and the country’s closest allies. She also said that such decisions should be based on long-term security interests of the country, not “political expediency.”

Sen. Maggie Hassan and Democratic Rep. Carol Shea-Porter said Trump’s decision has made the American people less safe.

Democratic Rep. Annie Kuster said rather than walk away, the U.S. should continue to work with its allies to ensure Iran’s compliance.

