CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - Lawyers for the American Civil Liberties Union are asking Nevada’s Supreme Court to uphold a state court ruling that would keep off the ballot in November a measure by the Republic state Senate leader seeking to ban sanctuary cities in Nevada.

Lawyers for a political action committee formed by Sen. Michael Roberson urged the justices Tuesday to strike down the earlier ruling and let the petition initiative move forward so Nevada voters can decide for themselves.

It would prohibit the state or local governments from passing any law or ordinance that discourages enforcement of U.S immigration laws.

A judge in Carson City ruled in January the proposal is excessively broad and could have wide-ranging impacts on numerous laws in violation of Nevada’s ballot initiative rules.

A lawyer for the ACLU says it’s intentionally written to confuse and mislead voters.

