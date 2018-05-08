Former President Barack Obama on Tuesday said President Trump was “misguided” to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal that Mr. Obama negotiated in 2015.

“Walking away from the [Iran deal] turns our back on America’s closest allies, and an agreement that our country’s leading diplomats, scientists, and intelligence professionals negotiated,” Mr. Obama said in a lengthy statement. “The consistent flouting of agreements that our country is a party to risks eroding America’s credibility, and puts us at odds with the world’s major powers.”

Mr. Trump announced earlier Tuesday that he is withdrawing the U.S. from the deal because it hasn’t stopped Iran from sponsoring terrorism in the Middle East, and it won’t prevent Tehran from developing a nuclear weapon.

Mr. Obama said the nuclear deal “is working.”“That is a view shared by our European allies, independent experts, and the current U.S. Secretary of Defense,” the former president said. “It has significantly rolled back Iran’s nuclear program.”

He called the agreement “a model for what diplomacy can accomplish.”

“Its inspections and verification regime is precisely what the United States should be working to put in place with North Korea,” he said. “Indeed, at a time when we are all rooting for diplomacy with North Korea to succeed, walking away from the [Iran deal] risks losing a deal that accomplishes — with Iran — the very outcome that we are pursuing with the North Koreans. That is why today’s announcement is so misguided.”

He said since the Iran deal was implemented, Tehran has destroyed the core of a reactor that could have produced weapons-grade plutonium; removed two-thirds of its centrifuges and placed them under international monitoring; and eliminated 97 percent of its stockpile of enriched uranium.

“The prohibition on Iran ever obtaining a nuclear weapon is permanent,” Mr. Obama said. “Even as some of the provisions in the [deal] do become less strict with time, this won’t happen until ten, fifteen, twenty, or twenty-five years into the deal, so there is little reason to put those restrictions at risk today.”

He said the agreement “was never intended to solve all of our problems with Iran.”

“We were clear-eyed that Iran engages in destabilizing behavior — including support for terrorism, and threats toward Israel and its neighbors,” Mr. Obama said. “But that’s precisely why it was so important that we prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon. Every aspect of Iranian behavior that is troubling is far more dangerous if their nuclear program is unconstrained.”

He called Mr. Trump’s move “a serious mistake.”

“The United States could eventually be left with a losing choice between a nuclear-armed Iran or another war in the Middle East,” he said. “We all know the dangers of Iran obtaining a nuclear weapon. It could embolden an already dangerous regime; threaten our friends with destruction; pose unacceptable dangers to America’s own security; and trigger an arms race in the world’s most dangerous region…we could be hastening the day when we are faced with the choice between living with that threat, or going to war to prevent it.”

