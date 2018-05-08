Wholesale opioid distributors testified Tuesday they’re able to recognize and stop suspicious drug orders, so they will not repeat the mistakes they made in dumping millions of pills in small-town West Virginia as the U.S. addiction crisis intensified.

All but one of the five companies hauled before Congress refused to take responsibility for fueling the U.S. addiction crisis, however, enraging a key member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee.

“The fury inside me right now is bubbling over,” said Rep. David McKinley, West Virginia Republican. “For several of you to say you had no role whatsoever in this, I find particularly offensive.”

House leaders say from 2007 to 2012, distributors shipped 780 million hydrocodone and oxycodone pills to West Virginia, equivalent to 433 pills for each person in the state, which has a population of about 1.8 million.

During that span, 1,728 residents fatally overdosed on those drugs.

West Virginia still has by far the worst overdose death rate in the nation, after legions of people who got hooked on prescription drugs turn to heroin laced with deadly fentanyl.

Executives from Cardinal Health and McKesson Corp. said in hindsight, their companies should have realized that small-town pharmacies were getting far more pills than necessary and that their guidelines and computer systems would recognize the problem today.

They said the opioid epidemic is a complex problem driven by many factors, however, and they did the best they could with information they had at the time.

“No, sir. I do not believe that we contributed to the opioid crisis,” George S. Barrett, executive chairman of the Cardinal board, told Rep. Gregg Harper, chairman of the Energy and Commerce subcommittee on oversight.

McKesson Corp., AmeriSoureBergen Corp. and H.D. Smith Wholesale Drug Co. also denied responsibility, though Dr. Joseph Mastandrea — chairman of Miami-Luken Inc. — offered a flat “yes” when asked if his company had fueled the crisis.

“You know what? Thank you for your honesty today. I appreciate it,” Rep. Diana DeGette, Colorado Democrat, told him.

As Congress mulls opioid legislation, lawmakers are increasingly looking to hold opioid companies accountable for their roles in sparking the crisis.

Sen. Bernard Sanders, Vermont independent, wants to hold drug companies criminally liable or fine them and put the money in a fund to combat the crisis, though Tuesday’s hearing amounted to a scolding and plea to do better in the future.

Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Greg Walden said distributors serve as critical middlemen between manufacturers and pharmacies, so they need to keep their own houses clean instead of just pointing fingers at prescribing doctors or governmental regulators.

“They are the chokepoints in the U.S. prescription drug supply chain,” Mr. Walden said.

Mr. Walden highlighted a Sav-Rite pharmacy in Kermit, West Virginia — population 400 — that ranked 22nd in the U.S. in the number of hydrocodone pills received in 2006.

He said McKesson supplied levels of hydrocodone to the location that were far above its own thresholds for what’s reasonable, prior to cutting off the location in 2007.

“Our systems at the time were not automated enough, certainly, and we didn’t flag it fast enough and get it fast enough,” McKesson CEO John Hammergren said. “We terminated that relationship as soon as we became aware the purchases were as you described.”

Likewise, Cardinal Health said it now has a clearer set of standards and thresholds, so it will shut down suspicious orders automatically.

Cardinal Board Chairman George S. Barrett apologized, however, for failing to move faster in cutting off pharmacies in the towns of Williamson and Mount Gay-Shamrock, West Virginia.

“I am deeply sorry that we did not,” he testified.

The distributors also shifted blame for the crisis, saying they cannot second-guess doctors who prescribe opioids or view data the Drug Enforcement Administration collects from rivals who might be supplying the same pharmacies.

AmeriSourceBergen CEO Steven Collis said the industry also needs clearer guidelines from the DEA on when to flag shipments.

Still, Ms. DeGette said the distributors should have realized that prescription drug addiction had been a well-publicized — and growing — problem since 1999, and that certain West Virginia towns had a reputation for doling out lots of pills.

“Even as this information was coming out, it appears that over three years, distributors sent more than 11 million pills to one pharmacy in a town of 400, and more than 12 million total pills to two pharmacies in a town of 3,000,” she said. “I mean, c’mon.”

