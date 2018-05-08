Over half of Americans said they believe President Trump should not withdraw the U.S. from the Iran nuclear agreement, according to a new survey out Tuesday.

The CNN poll shows 63 percent do not want to pull out of the agreement, while 29 percent say the U.S. should withdraw. Overall, 37 percent disapprove of Mr. Trump’s handling of the U.S. relationship with Iran while 46 percent disapprove.

Mr. Trump is expected to announce his decision on the agreement later on Tuesday, but he has repeatedly criticized the deal and said that without major changes, it’s unlikely he’ll remain part of it.

The agreement — which offered Iran a relief from certain sanctions in exchange for stopping their nuclear development — was crafted by the Obama administration.

The poll was conducted by SSRS between May 2-5 among a random sample of 1,015 adults via landline or cellphones by a live interviewer. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.6 points.

