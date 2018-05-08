A new survey out Tuesday shows that over half of Americans see the special counsel’s investigation into collusion claims as politically motivated.

The poll from CBS News shows 53 percent believe politics are behind the special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, while 44 percent say the investigation is justified.

A majority also say, however, that Mr. Trump should cooperate with Mr. Mueller, but by a slightly smaller percentage than earlier this year. In January, 84 percent of people said Mr. Trump should cooperate, while the latest poll shows that number down to 76 percent.

The shift is largely among Republican voters. In January, 73 percent said Mr. Trump should cooperate, but that number has shifted to 53 percent.

The poll was conducted via landline and cellular telephone between May 3-6 among a random sample of 1,101 adults by SSRS. The margin of error is +/- 3 points and may be higher among subgroups.

