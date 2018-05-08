New Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is making an unannounced trip to North Korea for more discussions ahead of a planned summit between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, Mr. Trump announced at the White House Tuesday.

While outlining his plans to pull the U.S. out of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, Mr. Trump also revealed Mr. Pompeo’s mission, his second trip to the secretive North Korean state in two months.

Mr. Trump told reporters that the time and date for the meeting with Mr. Kim to discuss the North’s nuclear weapons have been set, but did not reveal any details.

He said he remained hopeful that his groundbreaking summit with Mr. Kim will contribute to peace on the peninsula and benefit U.S. allies in the region.

