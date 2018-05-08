Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert R. Redfield asked for a pay cut, saying he didn’t want his larger-than-usual salary to distract from the important work his agency performs.

On Tuesday, he got it.

The Health and Human Services Department said Dr. Redfield will now be paid $209,700 instead of $375,000, his initial pay.

Sen. Patty Murray, Washington Democrat, had questioned whether the CDC acted appropriately by invoking Title 42 — a provision that’s used to attract top scientific talent with rare skills — in setting the salary for Dr. Redfield, a noted HIV/AIDS researcher.

HHS said his pay will now be equal to what former CDC directors Tom Frieden and Julie Gerberding earned under presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush, respectively.

Brenda Fitzgerald earned $193,700 as President Trump’s first CDC director, though she resigned amid after failing to disentangle herself from a series of financial conflicts of interest, including tobacco stocks that diminished the agency’s stance against smoking.

“Dr. Redfield did not want his compensation to become a distraction from the important work of the CDC and asked that his salary be reduced,” HHS spokeswoman Caitlin Oakley said. “Dr. Redfield is being paid in accordance with the formula used to pay the prior three CDC directors.”

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.