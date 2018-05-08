The Senate Intelligence committee has concluded that Kremlin-supported operatives targeted elections of at least 21 states in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, according to the first report in the panel’s yearlong probe.

“During the 2016 election, Russian entities targeted presidential campaign accounts, launched cyber-attacks against at least 21 state election systems, and hacked a US voting systems software company,” committee member Sen. James Lankford, Republican Oklahoma in a press release accompanying the report, which was released late Tuesday.

In at least 18 states, no voter tallies or voter registration information was changed, but the report said that the Russians were “in a position to, at a minimum, alter or delete voter registration data.”

The report, an unclassified summary of the first installment of the committee’s Russia Report, includes updated recommendations on election security and findings regarding Russian targeting of election infrastructure across the U.S.

The panel has also written a comprehensive, classified report on threats to election infrastructure, which will be released after a declassification review.

Tuesday marked the second major wave of U.S. midterm primaries with voters in West Virginia, Ohio, Indiana and North Carolina heading to the polls.

While the panel’s report says the full extent of Russian interference in 2016 remains under investigation, lawmakers, led by committee chairman, Sen. Richard Burr, cited Tuesday’s vote as a reason to tackle election security as quickly as possible because the country is still vulnerable to attack.

“Today’s primaries are the next step toward the 2018 midterms and another reminder of the urgency of securing our election system,” the North Carolina Republican said in a committee press release, which also praises the committee’s bipartisan cooperation.

The committee’s top Democrat, Sen. Mark Warner added: “I remain concerned that we as a country are still not fully prepared for the 2018 midterm elections. That’s one reason why we, as a Committee, have decided that it is important to get out as much information as possible about the threat, so that governments at every level take it seriously and take the necessary steps to defend ourselves.”

While the report echoes repeated government claims that there’s no evidence that vote tallies or registration information was manipulated, it also adds that “a small number of cases” the actors successfully penetrated voter registration databases.

The committee released its findings ahead of the panel’s full election security report, which is expected to be made public in the coming weeks.

• This article is based in part on wire service reports.

