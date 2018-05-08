SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - The Latest on sexual harassment allegations against a New Mexico state lawmaker (all times local):

5:20 p.m.

Allegations that a New Mexico state lawmaker sexually harassed a political lobbyist are under investigation by a subcommittee of four lawmakers.

Legislative Council Service Director Raul Burciaga said that a complaint from lobbyist Laura Bonar against state Rep. Carl Trujillo was referred Tuesday to the investigative subcommittee and outside counsel.

Bonar, an animal welfare activist, says she was sexually harassed on multiple occasions by Trujillo as they worked together on legislation in 2013 and 2014.

Trujillo says the allegations are lies and has cast blame on political opponents. The Santa Fe-area Democrat could not immediately be reached for comment.

The accusations against Trujillo initially were reviewed and referred for further investigation by the House speaker, majority leader, minority leader and an independent attorney.

___

1:30 p.m.

Former political lobbyist Laura Bonar has asked the New Mexico Legislature to investigate her allegations of sexual harassment against state Rep. Carl Trujillo.

Attorney Levi Monagle requested the investigation on behalf of Bonar in a letter Tuesday to the director of the Legislature’s legal office.

Bonar, an animal welfare activist, went public last week with allegations that she was sexually harassed on multiple occasions by the Santa Fe-area lawmaker as they worked together on legislation in 2013 and 2014. Trujillo has said the allegations are lies and cast blame on political opponents.

Under new anti-harassment policies, the formal complaint triggers an evaluation by the House speaker and an outside attorney.

Two of Bonar’s professional colleagues say that she told them in 2014 about inappropriate advances by Trujillo.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.