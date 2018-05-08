President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed in a phone call Tuesday to keep sanctions in place against North Korea, as the Chinese leader met with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

On the heels of Mr. Xi’s second meeting with Mr. Kim, the White House said Mr. Trump agreed with the Chinese leader that sanctions must remain against Pyongyang “until it permanently dismantles its nuclear and missile programs.”

Mr. Trump is planning to meet with Mr. Kim within the next four weeks to discuss North Korea giving up its nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

“President Trump affirmed his commitment to ensuring that the trade and investment relationship between the United States and China is balanced and benefits American businesses and workers,” the White House said.

China is also a party to the international nuclear deal with Iran that Mr. Trump is expected to withdraw from. The White House didn’t say whether that issue was discussed.

