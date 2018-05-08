HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - Connecticut lawmakers have voted to extend certain benefits to veterans with an “other than honorable discharge.”

Proponents say many service members with such a discharge status suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder or traumatic brain injury, which can manifest as military misconduct.

The House of Representatives unanimously passed the legislation on Tuesday after one legislator, Republican Rep. Brian Ohler of Canaan, spoke of his own daily struggles with PTSD and TBI, and how he’s lucky to have been honorably discharged. The bill already cleared the Senate and moves to the governor.

The bill includes a long list of possible benefits, including admission to state veterans residential and health care facilities.

Ohler served two tours in Iraq and one in Afghanistan.

