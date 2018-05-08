LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) - A delegate who defied a weapons ban on the University of Wyoming campus during the state Republican Party convention has pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor trespassing charge.

KOWB-AM reports that Lyle Williams of Evanston entered the plea Tuesday in Albany County Circuit Court and his jury trial date has been set for June 21 in Laramie.

Williams was cited for trespassing by UW police after he openly carried a weapon at the UW Convention Center on April 20. Williams was representing Uinta County as a delegate at the time.

Williams welcomed the citation, saying it allowed him to challenge UW’s gun policy in court.

UW Spokesman Chad Baldwin reiterated Tuesday that UW’s policy that no weapons are allowed on campus is legal and must be enforced.

