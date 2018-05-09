LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) - A Lawrence attorney says the Kansas Board of Regents likely violated state open-meetings laws by employing the former University of Kansas chancellor as a special adviser without taking a public vote.
The Lawrence Journal-World reports that attorney Max Kautsch says regents could’ve violated state law when they gathered in a closed-door session to approve Bernadette Gray-Little’s salary as special adviser.
Kautsch’s criticism stems from a recently released letter written in 2016 by the board’s president offering Gray-Little a more than $510,000 salary with the position “as an expression of our gratitude.”
Board spokesman Matt Keith says the regents have “the authority to discuss personnel matters in executive session.”
Gray-Little announced stepped down as chancellor last summer. She has declined to comment on her advising role, referring questions to the board.
Information from: Lawrence (Kan.) Journal-World, http://www.ljworld.com
