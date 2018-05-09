Conservative group Club for Growth released two new ads in Texas on Wednesday ahead of the primary runoff there this month.

The first ad attacks former Water Development Board Chairman Bech Bruun calling him a “career bureaucrat” and saying he will stand in President Trump’s way to “change things in Washington.” The second ad backs the other candidate, Republican activist Michael Cloud, and equates him with former longtime Texas Rep. Ron Paul, calling both men “tough defenders of liberty.”

Mr. Bruun and Mr. Cloud are both running for the Republican nomination to replace former Rep. Blake Farenthold in Texas’s 27th congressional district. Mr. Farenthold, a Republican, announced he would not seek another term last year after a sexual harassment lawsuit became public. He later decided to resign prompting a special election.

The 30-second ads are set to run on the airwaves in the district Wednesday as well as shorter versions online. The primary runoff is set for May 22 with the special election to take place on June 30. The seat is also up for re-election in November.

