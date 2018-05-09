AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - A would-be Republican candidate is disqualified from running for U.S. Senate in Maine over evidence of invalid signatures on his ballot petition.

The state Supreme Judicial Court says that financial planner Max Linn didn’t demonstrate that Maine courts or Democratic Secretary of State Matt Dunlap were wrong to disqualify him from the race to unseat independent U.S. Sen. Angus King.

Linn’s name will still appear on the June primary ballot.

Linn was trying to overturn a Superior Court ruling that upheld Dunlap’s decision to invalidate dozens of signatures filed by Linn.

Linn had alleged the fraud came from the campaign of Republican state Sen. Eric Brakey.

Brakey submitted evidence that Linn submitted fraudulent and duplicate signatures.

Dunlap invalidated enough signatures to leave Linn ten short of qualifying for the ballot.

