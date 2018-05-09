Democrats on the Senate Intelligence Committee grilling Gina Haspel, President Trump’s nominee to lead the CIA, are pressing her to explain how she would deal with a request from Mr. Trump to re-engage in enhanced interrogation techniques widely criticized as torture.

The CIA used those interrogation techniques on terrorism suspects after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the U.S.

“What I am not willing to do, however, is to justify this dark period in our history, or to sweep away the decision to engage in torture,” Mark Warner, the committee’s top Democrat, said in his prepared opening remarks.

The Virginian added, “We must now hear how you would react if the president asks you to carry out some morally questionable behavior that might seem to violate a law or treaty?”

For her long years of experience as a covert officer during some of the CIA’s most dangerous days chasing deadly, shadowy al Qaeda operatives around the world, Ms. Haspel has earned deep respect and a well of support from her peers across the intelligence community.

But that popularity and resume have not spared the agency’s current deputy director from a bruising confirmation fight where senators are forcing her to defend her role supervising one of the CIA’s secret prisons and her role in the subsequent destruction of CIA interrogation tapes.

Committee Chairman Sen. Richard Burr, who has declared his support of Ms. Haspel, began the hearing by praising her work and courage — calling her the “most prepared person to lead the CIA in its 70-year history.”

The North Carolinian also pushed back on the idea that the hearing need to be a re-trial on post-9/11 CIA tactics.

“This hearing is not about programs already addressed by executive order and courts of law,” Mr. Burr said. “It is about the woman sitting before us.”

Emotions were running high even before the testimony began, as protesters with banners denouncing torture were outside the Senate building where the committee gathered. Before Ms. Haspel arrived to the hearing room, they briefly disrupted proceedings with chants and shouting before being escorted out.

After the Senate panel votes on her nomination, the full Senate will then consider Ms. Haspel, who would be the agency’s first female director if confirmed. Ms. Haspel’s conformation vote, however, is seen as toss-up given the Senate’s tight 51-49 party split.

