President Trump congratulated Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine on Wednesday for his victory in the state’s Republican gubernatorial primary race.

“Congratulations to Mike Dewine on his big win in the Great State of Ohio. He will be a great Governor with a heavy focus on HealthCare and Jobs. His Socialist opponent in November should not do well, a big failure in last job!” Mr. Trump tweeted.

Mr. DeWine won the Republican nomination with nearly 60 percent of the vote. He is set to face former state Attorney General Richard Cordray in November. Mr. Cordray, who Mr. Trump referred to as a “socialist,” also won his party’s nomination by a large margin, earning just over 62 percent of the vote.

Both men will face off in November in the bid to replace current Republican Gov. John Kasich who is term-limited.

