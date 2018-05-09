President Trump congratulated Republicans Wednesday on a successful primary night, slamming House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and saying there is “a great chance of winning” in the upcoming midterm elections.

“The Republican Party had a great night. Tremendous voter energy and excitement, and all candidates are those who have a great chance of winning in November. The Economy is sooo strong, and with Nancy Pelosi wanting to end the big Tax Cuts and Raise Taxes, why wouldn’t we win?” Mr. Trumptweeted.

Republicans had primary races in West Virginia, Indiana and Ohio. The West Virginia race for the U.S. Senate gained the most national attention as a contest between establishment candidates Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and Rep. Evan Jenkins verse businessman Don Blankenship — who recently spent time in prison and was considered a fringe candidate.

Mr. Morrisey won that race after Mr. Trump tweeted Monday urging voters not to support Mr. Blankenship.

“To the great people of West Virginia we have, together, a really great chance to keep making a big difference. Problem is, Don Blankenship, currently running for Senate, can’t win the General Election in your State…No way! Remember Alabama. Vote Rep. Jenkins or A.G. Morrisey!” the president tweeted Monday.

Mr. Morrisey will challenge incumbent Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin in the November election.

Mr. Trump’s knock on Mrs. Pelosi comes after she made comments at a breakfast hosted by Politico on Tuesday indicating that Democrats would revisit the tax bill passed last year. When asked if she would roll back the tax cuts she was quoted as saying that was “accurate” but added that the whole bill needed to be looked at in “a bipartisan, transparent way.”

