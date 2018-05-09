President Trump said Wednesday that his historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un won’t be held in the demilitarized zone bordering South Korea, but he still wouldn’t disclose the location.

He told reporters the site of the meeting will be announced within the next three days.

“It will not be there [in the DMZ],” he said.

Mr. Trump earlier had proposed holding the summit at the Peace House in the DMZ, saying it would lead to a great celebration in both countries if he and Mr. Kim reach an agreement on denuclearization.

Another site under consideration is Singapore.

The president said the meeting will last at least one day, possibly two.

Asked if he hopes to win the Nobel Peace Prize, Mr. Trump replied, “I want victory for the world, that’s the only prize I want.”

“I think it’s going to be a really successful deal,” he said. “But lots of things can happen.”

