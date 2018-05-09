President Trump suggested taking away credentials from media outlets after reading a report that almost all the news about him is “fake.”

“The Fake News is working overtime. Just reported that, despite the tremendous success we are having with the economy & all things else, 91% of the Network News about me is negative (Fake). Why do we work so hard in working with the media when it is corrupt? Take away credentials?” Mr. Trumptweeted.

It was unclear what report Mr. Trump was referencing, but his long favored line of “fake news” has continued to dominate his tweets about the news media. He has specifically mentioned The Washington Post when discussing the idea of removing press credentials in the past.

