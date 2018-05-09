Gina Haspel, nominated to lead the CIA, said Wednesday she will not allow the agency to restart the controversial interrogation program that subjected suspected terrorists to waterboarding and other harsh tactics that have been deemed torture.

Ms. Haspel, the current deputy director at the agency, said the CIA got into interrogations in the heat of the moment after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. But the agency doesn’t do interrogations now, having turned that role over to the military, and she said she won’t let her agency return.

“We’re not getting back in that business,” she told the Senate intelligence committee during an open hearing reviewing her nomination.

She said she would also defy President Trump, who has said he supports rough tactics, if he asked her to restart the program, since it’s now against the law to use those tactics.

Democrats seemed unconvinced, and repeatedly prodded Ms. Haspel to disavow the past tactics as a sign that she’s changed.

“I want to see, I want to feel, I want to trust that you have the moral compass you said you have,” said Sen. Martin Heinrich, New Mexico Democrat.

Ms. Haspel said she wasn’t involved in creating the program and didn’t even know about it until a year after it began. She said it was a new subject for her at the time, and with hindsight now she won’t second-guess “the very good people who made hard decisions.”

But she said she would not allow it to begin again.

“We follow the law. We followed the law then and we follow the law now. i would never permit the CIA to resume an interrogation program,” she said.

