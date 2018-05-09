INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Immigration officials say a woman suspected in an Indianapolis hit-and-run crash was in the country illegally.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says deportation officers have placed an immigration detainer and an administrative arrest warrant with the Marion County Jail following Juana Noemi Loa-Nunez’s arrest on charges of leaving the scene of an accident and operating a vehicle without a license.

The 36-year-old Mexican woman is accused of striking 27-year-old teacher Jessica Parks while Parks crossed a street Monday morning. Police say several motorists chased Loa-Nunez’s car and boxed it in to prevent her from fleeing further.

Parks suffered a broken leg and other injuries. She says she’s grateful to be alive and for the strangers who rushed to her aid. She also says she forgives Loa-Nunez.

