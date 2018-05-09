A $325,000 “Iron Man” costume that helped launched the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2008 was reported stolen this week.
Marvel movies have grossed over $6.4 billion since its iconic movie universe began, but a key prop for Robert Downey Jr. at its inception is now missing. The theft comes in conjunction with the big-screen success of the studio’s latest project, “Avengers: Infinity War.”
A specialty storage company in Pacoima contacted the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday after failing to find the prop, a local CBS affiliate reported.
The business has been looking for the costume on its secretive lots since April.
Investigators told the station that parts for the Iron Man suit’s head, chest, leg and arms are all missing.
