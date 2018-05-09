Rep. Jim Renacci said Wednesday that he isn’t worried about outside money influencing his Senate race.

“Ohio is an important state. I think people know that,” the Ohio Republican said on Fox Business

Mr. Renacci, who won the nomination for his party’s Senate bid Tuesday night, acknowledged the outsized amount of spending in races across the country overall, but especially in the politically important state of Ohio. He said outside political action committees on both sides are trying to push the state in their direction.

“I think, in the end, both sides are trying to move that dial and that’s why there’s money coming in, really,” he said.

When asked about the idea that Republican Gov. John Kasich may challenge President Trump in 2020, Mr. Renacci said he hopes all Republicans give the president more of a chance.

“I’m hoping that we wait and see what this president does,” he said. “There are some, like Gov. Kasich, who doesn’t really show a lot of support for the president. In the end, I like what the president is doing, Ohio likes what he president is doing, and I’m hoping in the end we can continue to move Ohio forward.”

Mr. Renacci will challenge incumbent Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly in November. The race is among those Republicans are hoping to flip in their favor since Mr. Trump performed well in the state in 2016 and remains popular.

