Geologists say Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano could erupt explosively and send boulders, rocks and ash into the air around its summit caldera in coming weeks.

The U.S. Geological Survey said Wednesday the risk will rise if the lava drops below the groundwater level beneath the summit’s caldera or craterlike basin. That’s because an influx of water inside could cause steam-driven explosions.

The agency says the volcano may eject blocks up to two yards (meters) in diameter a little less than a mile (a kilometer) away.

It may also send pebbles shooting into the air several miles (kilometers) away.

There’s also potential for ash, steam and sulfur dioxide emissions.

Kilauea is one of the world’s most active volcanoes.

It has destroyed 36 structures since it began releasing lava into a Big Island residential neighborhood last week.

