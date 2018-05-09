North Korea on Wednesday released three U.S. citizens who had been held captive, another sign of goodwill ahead of a planned summit with President Trump.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo secured their release during his second meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and left the country with the three Americans aboard his plane.

Mr. Trump made the announcement Wednesday morning, Washington time.

I am pleased to inform you that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is in the air and on his way back from North Korea with the 3 wonderful gentlemen that everyone is looking so forward to meeting. They seem to be in good health. Also, good meeting with Kim Jong Un. Date & Place set. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 9, 2018

The White House said all three men “were all able to walk on the plane without assistance.”

“All Americans look forward to welcoming them home and to seeing them reunited with their loved ones,” said White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Mr. Trump said he will greet the returning Americans at Andrews Air Force Base in suburban Maryland when they arrive back on U.S. soil in the government plane around 2 a.m. on Thursday.

“Very exciting!” the president said.

The longest-held prisoner was Kim Dong-chul, a 64-year-old formerly of Fairfax, Va., who was arrested in October 2015. He was sentenced in 2016 to 10 years in prison on charges of espionage and subversion.

Tony Kim, 59, had been detained at Pyongyang’s airport as he prepared to depart in April 2017. He was arrested for “committing criminal acts of hostility aimed to overturn” North Korea.

Kim Hak-song, an agricultural consultant, was detained also in the spring of 2017.

The White House said Mr. Trump “appreciates leader Kim Jong-un’s action to release these American citizens, and views this as a positive gesture of goodwill.”

The president also said Mr. Pompeo had a “good meeting with Kim Jong-un.” He said the date and location of his summit with Mr. Kim are set, but he didn’t reveal either detail of the meeting that is expected to take place within weeks.

It was Mr. Pompeo’s second visit to the isolated, communist nation in the past six weeks as the administration prepares for talks with Mr. Kim on denuclearization.

In a phone call Tuesday with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Mr. Trump said he is insisting that North Korea agree to “permanently” dismantle its nuclear and missile programs before international sanctions would be lifted.

Vice President Mike Pence said while the administration “is encouraged that North Korea freed these innocent hostages, we will not let off the pressure until we achieve full denuclearization.” He called the release of the captives “a proud and memorable moment for America.”

The most recent U.S. citizen to be released from North Korean custody was Otto Warmbier, a student from Ohio, who had been detained in 2016 for allegedly removing a propaganda poster from a wall.

Warmbier died in June 2017, just days after arriving home in a coma. A coroner determined that the 22-year-old died from lack of oxygen to the brain, but couldn’t determine how he suffered his injuries.

Republican Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio said although it’s a “shame” that the developments came too late to save Warmbier, Mr. Trump deserves all the credit for North Korea’s changed attitude.

“This a testament to the Trump administration’s diplomatic approach which has balanced tough sanctions and united international pressure with openness to a dialogue with the North Korean regime,” Mr. Portman said. “This strategy helped create the space for today’s release.”

Human-rights groups cheered the release of the Americans but said it shouldn’t obscure North Korea’s abysmal record.

“We remain concerned over the fate of up to 120,000 North Koreans who remain confined in political prison camps,” said Francisco Bencosme, an official with Amnesty International USA. “No one should languish behind bars without being given a fair trial. President Trump and his administration must urge North Korea to respect freedom of expression and other human rights at every opportunity, including the possible upcoming summit.”

