SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - Senate candidate Mitt Romney is praising President Donald Trump’s latest foreign-policy moves and re-iterating his love for hot dogs.

He said Wednesday planned talks between Trump and North Korea’s King Jong Un are a “bold gamble” that could have a good outcome and he’s long opposed the Iran nuclear deal that Trump withdrew from Tuesday.

Romney, who has famously feuded with Trump in the past, is on the campaign trail ahead of a June primary against state lawmaker Mike Kennedy, who also lauded Trump’s Iran decision.

A Romney quote about how hot dogs are his “favorite meat” from a Washington Examiner story has gained widespread attention online. He laughed about the attention and says he’s loved them since he was a kid, especially loaded with “pungent” toppings like yellow peppers and pickles.

