The Senate confirmed Kurt Engelhardt for the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday, the first of six federal appeals court judges expected to be cleared this week.

The Senate voted 62 to 34 to confirm Judge Engelhardt, who is currently the chief judge for the Eastern District of Louisiana.

Once sworn in, he will be the fifth judge Mr. Trump has placed on the 5th Circuit since taking office last year.

Sen. Jeff Merkley, Oregon Democrat, voted against Judge Engelhart. He was the only Democrat to speak out against Mr. Engelhardt’s nomination on the chamber floor.

“His record on the district court is deeply troubling, particularly when it comes to cases of sexual harassment, religious discrimination, civil rights and discrimination against women … who choose to have children in the work force,” Mr. Merkley said on Tuesday.

While Democrats couldn’t derail his nomination, they did force the GOP to devote full time on Monday, Tuesday and into Wednesday afternoon, crowding out any other business on the chamber floor.

Immediately after Judge Engelhardt was confirmed, senators voted 49-47 to head off a filibuster for Michael Brennan, another of Mr. Trump’s court picks. His confirmation is expected Thursday.

