CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, the official sponsor of the future USS Manchester, has released a video highlighting the commissioning of the U.S. Navy combat ship in the upcoming weeks.

The ship will be commissioned on May 26 in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, marking its official acceptance as a unit of the operating forces of the U.S. Navy. When breaking the commissioning pennant, the ship will “come to life” and the crew will ceremonially run aboard ship. Shaheen will participate in the official commissioning of the ship, which was christened in 2016.

Shaheen says she’s been working closely with the crew of the future USS Manchester since 2011. The senator is considered a permanent member of the ship’s crew, and her initials are welded into part of the ship’s hull.

