AT&T says the company was contacted last year by special counsel Robert Mueller’s office about President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, Michael Cohen.

In a statement Wednesday, the company says it was contacted by the office investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 election. AT&T says it “cooperated fully, providing all information requested in November and December of 2017.”

AT&T says its consulting contract with Cohen expired at the end of the year and it has received no questions since.

AT&T told employees Wednesday that it paid Cohen, beginning in early 2017, to consult on how Trump might approach a range of policy issues, including antitrust enforcement.

A report released by an attorney for former porn star Stormy Daniels details four payments totaling $200,000 that AT&T made to a company controlled by Cohen.

