JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) - The Latest on a prison riot in Indonesia (all times local):

1:35 p.m.

Officials say five officers and one prisoner have been killed in a riot at a police detention center in a city near Indonesia’s capital that authorities allege was earlier being targeted by Islamic militants.

The riot happened late Tuesday in Depok, on Jakarta’s southern outskirts, where four days earlier police arrested three Islamic militants they say planned to attack the headquarters and other police stations in the same town.

The Islamic State group’s Amaq News Agency published a report saying the fighting was between its fighters and the counterterrorism squad.

A counterterrorism investigator said in a text message that at least five officers were killed after being taken hostage in the rioting late Tuesday, while another officer was still being held captive by the inmates.

___

9:05 a.m.

A riot has injured prisoners and some officers at a police detention center south of Indonesia’s capital.

Muhammad Iqbal, a national police spokesman, said none of those injured in the riot late Tuesday was in serious condition. He said some from both sides were injured but didn’t give a number and refused to provide more details except to say no one died.

Unconfirmed reports said the riot began when some terrorist convicts tried to grab weapons from guards on the counter-terrorism squad.

Iqbal was speaking to reporters early Wednesday outside the elite police force’s headquarters in Depok, on Jakarta’s southern outskirts, where the riot occurred.

It happened four days after the arrests of three Islamic militants who planned to attack the headquarters and other police stations in the same town.

