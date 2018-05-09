Sen. Tom Cotton said Wednesday that Democrats’ opposition to Gina Haspel as CIA director is more about their dislike of President Trump rather than objections to her record.



“Ultimately what this comes down to is that the Democrats in the Senate simply cannot accept the fact that Donald Trump is the president,” said Mr. Cotton, Arkansas Republican, on Fox News.

He said that on her past record of carrying out enhanced interrogation techniques, Ms. Haspel was following orders, and carried out her job with “honor, integrity and professionalism.”

He said that in the initial days following the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, those methods were allowed by then-President George W. Bush.

“The Congress has since made a different judgment. Several years ago, we passed a law that would prohibit some of the interrogation techniques that were used in those days and Gina will say today in her testimony, she’s said repeatedly, that she will follow the law and she will maintain the highest ethical standards at the CIA,” Mr. Cotton explained.

Democrats have made their reservations about Ms. Haspel known and several have said they are unlikely to support her confirmation. She has her hearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee later today.

