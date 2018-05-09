President Trump warned Iran Wednesday not to restart its nuclear program, a day after he pulled the U.S. out of its agreement that sought to limit Tehran’s weapons-production capabilities.

“I would advise Iran not to do that,” Mr. Trump told reporters at the start of a Cabinet meeting. “There will be very severe consequences.”

He said Iran will learn about life as it adjusts to new U.S. sanctions that he slapped on Tehran, saying that the Iranians currently don’t “understand life.”

“We’ll see how we do with Iran. We probably won’t do very well, but that’s OK, too,” Mr. Trump said.

The president also said some Democrats were privately happy with his decision to pull out of the agreement because they were “against the deal” when President Obama negotiated it in 2015. He cited Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer of New York as an example.

