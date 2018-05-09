MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A lobbyist at the University of Wisconsin got a severance payout of more than $48,000 to resign under unexplained circumstances.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that Jeff Schoenfeldt is the second high-profile employee in the UW system to get such a payout in the last two months. University officials won’t say what led to his departure.

The newspaper reported last week that one of Schoenfeldt’s supervisors, Jessica Tormey, got a payout of about $54,000 earlier this year - following an inconclusive investigation into an unnamed subordinate’s allegations of sexual harassment against Tormey.

Tormey was the former vice president of university relations and chief of staff to university system president Ray Cross.

Schoenfeldt’s severance agreement says the deal will end all controversies related to his employment. A working phone number for Schoenfeldt wasn’t immediately available.

