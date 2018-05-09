BERLIN (AP) - An American soldier has been found guilty of deliberately destroying U.S. Army property for cutting the parachute straps of three Humvees that were dropped in southern Germany during an airborne exercise.

In a statement, the U.S. Army said Wednesday that a court-martial found Sgt. John T. Skipper guilty of three instances of destroying military property worth over $500 and of lying during the official criminal investigation.

The sabotage sent the Humvees smashing to the ground. Nobody was hurt.

Video of the April 2016 incident went viral after it was posted on social media.

Skipper was assigned to the 91st Cavalry Regiment (Airborne) in Grafenwoehr, Germany.

He was sentenced to a reduction in grade and a bad conduct discharge as part of the court-martial.

