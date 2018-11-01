A 10th child has died from infection at a New Jersey health facility where two dozen more are sick from an adenovirus outbreak that took hold in mid-September, the state’s Department of Health announced Wednesday.

No new patients will be admitted to The Wanaque Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Haskell, New Jersey, until the outbreak is under control, the state health department said in its statement.

A total of 27 pediatric patients are confirmed ill with adenovirus, a respiratory disease that is typically mild but can become serious and fatal in people with compromised immune systems. The N.J. DOH said the 10th child to die from the virus was “medically fragile” and that other patients infected with the virus had “severely compromised immune systems — including respiratory problems — before the outbreak began” in mid-September.

A Department of Health Communicable Disease Service staff member is onsite monitoring the outbreak, the department said, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is assisting with lab testing and expertise.

“The loss of these young lives is heartbreaking, and our thoughts are with the families who are affected,” N.J. Health Commissioner Dr. Shereef Elnahal said in the statement.

“We are working closely with the facility to conduct respiratory illness surveillance and ensure all infection control protocols are continuously followed. We are also engaging in discussions with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) on standards for these facilities.”

On Monday, the department released a report from an unannounced inspection to the Wanaque facility on Oct. 21 and a number of faults with hygienic practice mandated under the standards for the Centers Medicare and Medicaid Services.

The center is a professional nursing home that offers rehabilitation services for, particularly, the elderly population, which includes pain management, feeding tubes, wound care, hospice care, among others. Its pediatric center is a full-time home for severely disabled children, up to age 20 years old who are on ventilators, require round-the-clock ambulatory care, among others.

In the report, inspectors documented numerous instances of staff failing to use antibacterial or hand washing when moving between care of patients, specially from touching fecal tubes, respiratory tubes.

The report criticized the facility for failing to ensure hand hygiene as a critical measure of infection control.

“Now that the report is finalized, certain findings raise questions about whether these general longterm care standards are optimal for this vulnerable population of medically fragile children,” said Dr. Elnahal said in a statement Tuesday. “I will be engaging in collaborative discussions with CMS to assess how we can better align standards for theses pediatric longterm care facilities.”

On Wednesday, the N.J. DOH said it will send a team of infection control experts and epidemiologists to a number of New Jersey long-term medical facilities to conduct training and assessments of infection control procedures.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.