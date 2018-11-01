QUINCY, Mass. (AP) - Two young women have been arrested after officials say they set off pepper spray in a building at Quincy College, sickening several students and causing a brief scare on the campus.

The Patriot Ledger reports that 18-year-old Hannah Craig and 19-year-old Samani Freeman were arrested after officials reviewed security video of the incident, which occurred shortly before 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

Acting Fire Chief Joseph Jackson says about a half-dozen people complained of respiratory symptoms and two were taken to a hospital for treatment. The building was evacuated.

Police say Craig and Freeman face charges including assault and disorderly conduct. It wasn’t immediately known why they allegedly released the pepper spray or if they had legal representation.

Quincy College says all classes will be held as scheduled on Thursday.

___

Information from: The (Quincy, Mass.) Patriot Ledger, http://www.patriotledger.com





