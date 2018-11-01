PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - A Rhode Island insurance agent who prosecutors say specializes in providing insurance on horses has been arrested on federal charges.

The U.S. Attorney’s office in Providence says 57-year-old Randall Levesque, of Middletown, was charged in a federal criminal complaint with wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.

Prosecutors say the defendant, who owns Equine Insurance Services and the Randall Levesque Agency, schemed to defraud customers, insurance companies and finance companies out of about $1.3 million.

Included in court documents are allegations Levesque overbilled or double-billed customers’ credit cards for payments on premiums, sometimes forging the signature of a customer. He’s also accused of not forwarding payments he received on premiums to insurance companies.

Levesque waived a preliminary hearing during an initial court appearance Tuesday and was released on $10,000 unsecured bond.





