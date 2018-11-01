A Republican lobbyist’s plan to discredit special counsel Robert Mueller by smearing him with sexual harassment allegations fell apart Thursday when the lobbyist failed to produce the woman.

Jack Burkman, a GOP activist and lobbyist, had scheduled a Thursday press conference in Arlington, Virginia, to produce a woman he said was going to disclose sexual misconduct allegations against Mr. Mueller, who is investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election.

But Mr. Burkman did not reveal the woman, saying only that she is “fearful for her life” and now wishes to remain anonymous, according to media reports. Mr. Burkman orchestrated the press conference with the help of Jacob Wohl, a conservative Twitter personality.

All week Mr. Burkman and Mr. Wohl had promised the press conference would continue, even after Mr. Mueller referred the matter to the FBI. The event did happen, but they said the woman fled to another location after the media attention caused her to panic.

The FBI is currently investigating whether women have been offered money to publicly make false claims against Mr. Mueller.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.