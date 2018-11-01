WILLMAR, Minn. (AP) - Authorities are working to identify a body found in a central Minnesota field.

Kandiyohi sheriff’s deputies responded to the field near Willmar Wednesday about 3 p.m. The body was taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting with the investigation.





