By - Associated Press - Thursday, November 1, 2018

WILLMAR, Minn. (AP) - Authorities are working to identify a body found in a central Minnesota field.

Kandiyohi sheriff’s deputies responded to the field near Willmar Wednesday about 3 p.m. The body was taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting with the investigation.


Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.

The Washington Times Comment Policy

The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide