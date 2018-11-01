WILLMAR, Minn. (AP) - Authorities are working to identify a body found in a central Minnesota field.
Kandiyohi sheriff’s deputies responded to the field near Willmar Wednesday about 3 p.m. The body was taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting with the investigation.
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.