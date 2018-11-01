As Washington prepares to reimpose sanctions on Tehran’s energy sector, China’s crude oil imports from Iran appear to be dropping significantly while shipments from the U.S. are surging, according to the latest figures from Beijing.

On Thursday, China’s General Administration of Customs posted data showing that Chinese Iranian crude oil purchases for this September were down 34 percent from September of last year.

Analysts noted the news supports recent reporting that Asian buyers, including Japan and South Korea, are easing off importing Iranian crude ahead of the Nov. 4 reimposition of U.S. oil sanctions on Tehran.

The sanctions are being reimposed in the wake of President Trump’s withdrawal from the 2015 multilateral deal that eased global sanctions in exchange for curbs on Iran’s nuclear programs. Since then, the Trump administration has aggressively moved to cut Tehran’s oil exports to zero.

Although China is the Islamic Republic’s largest oil customer, signs of the Trump strategy succeeding have surfaced in recent weeks.

Last month, the Chinese state-owned Bank of Kunlun reportedly announced it would stop accepting payments from Iran. Kunlun is controlled by the China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) and transacts an estimated $1.5 billion worth of Iran-China oil purchases every month.

Chinese data on Thursday also appeared to verify that another pillar of Washington’s push is working — the U.S. drive to have countries reliant upon Iranian crude shift their buying to U.S. suppliers.

According to Chinese customs reporting, U.S. oil imports from January to September this year are up about 150 percent from the same time-period last year, despite concerns over the intensifying U.S.-China trade war.

Analysts at Reuters noted the Chinese customs data made public on Thursday was somewhat of a surprise because monthly data on Chinese commodity trading was previously buried beneath a paywall.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.