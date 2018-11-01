President Trump announced a major change in U.S. asylum policy Thursday, saying the government will no longer allow migrants who jump the border to turn around and claim asylum in an attempt to gain a foothold here.

The president said migrants who show up at the official land ports of entry will still be allowed to make claims, but blocking claims by those who sneak into the U.S. could change the patterns and cut down on the caravans now headed for the border.

Mr. Trump, speaking from the White House just days before the midterm congressional elections, also said those migrants who do enter will be held in new tent-city detention facilities being built by the troops he just ordered to the border.

He said that will end the “catch-and-release” practice that led to hundreds of thousands of migrants in recent years getting arrested at the border, then turned loose into the country to await future hearings.

Mr. Trump brushed aside questions about the legality of his new asylum limits.

“This is totally legal,” he said. “Nobody’s even questioning that.”





