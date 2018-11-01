FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky’s chief election officer is predicting at least 46 percent of registered voters will cast ballots on Tuesday.

Democratic Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes said the projected turnout for Tuesday’s elections is in line with previous midterm election cycles. She noted absentee ballots cast and issued are slightly ahead of ballots cast and issued at this point in the previous midterm election in 2014.

Statewide, 1.6 percent of registered voters have either cast or been issued an absentee ballot. That’s up 0.23 percentage points from this time in 2014.

Kentucky’s 6th Congressional District is the highest profile race. The district spans 19 counties in central Kentucky, including Lexington and Frankfort. Republican incumbent Andy Barr faces Democrat Amy McGrath in a race that could help determine which party controls Congress.





