State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert has been offered the job of U.N. ambassador, according to reports from ABC and Fox News.

The State Department refused Thursday to confirm or deny reports that President Trump has picked Ms. Nauert to replace outgoing U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, who recently announced plans to resign by the end of the year.



Rumors that Mr. Trump was considering Ms. Nauert, a former Fox News journalist, for the U.N. post have coursed through Washington foreign policy circles for the past week and came to the fore Thursday.



Some reports, citing unnamed sources, claimed the president has already offered Ms. Nauert the job. State Department deputy spokesman Robert Palladino, who works closely with Ms. Nauert, said he was aware of the reports, but refused to comment.



Ms. Nauert joined the department as spokeswoman in April 2017. Her bio on the department’s website highlights her previous career as an anchor on Fox, who covered “global and domestic crises” and interviewed “senior elected and military officials.”



She also previously worked as a correspondent for ABC News.



It was not immediately clear how the State Department’s rank and file, which is considered critical to supporting the U.N. ambassador, felt about reports that Ms. Nauert may be tapped for the post.





