President Trump confirmed Thursday that State Department spokesman Heather Nauert is a top candidate to replace U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, but said he’s also considering other candidates.

“She’s under strong consideration,” Mr. Trump told The Washington Times in an exclusive interview in the Oval Office. “She’s done a fantastic job for Mike [Secretary of State Mike Pompeo]. We have a few [candidates], but she is very much under consideration.”

The president wouldn’t comment on a Fox News report that he has offered Ms. Nauert the job.

“She’s a talented person, with us a long time,” he said.

Ms. Haley, former South Carolina governor, resigned last month after nearly two years in the post, saying she hasn’t decided what her next move will be.





