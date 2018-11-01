MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — Hours before a key debate against his Republican opponent here on Thursday night, Sen. Joe Manchin’s social media accounts were hacked, his Senate office confirmed.

The office of Mr. Manchin, West Virginia Democrat, did not provide details on the hack, nor did they offer insight on who may be responsible.

“Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin was notified that social media accounts associated with his official office had been hacked. The accounts have since been secured,” the senator’s office said in a statement. “Manchin and staff are working with state and federal law enforcement officials to prevent further hacking and secure all accounts.”

Mr. Manchin, the former governor of his state, is seeking a second term in the Senate. He’s facing West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey in next Tuesday’s election.

It appears the social media accounts associated with Mr. Manchin’s reelection campaign were not targeted.





