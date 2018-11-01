FORT PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - A jury has convicted a South Dakota man of killing his former girlfriend.
A Stanley County jury on Thursday found 48-year-old Chance Harruff of Dallas, South Dakota, guilty of second-degree murder in the 2017 death of 38-year-old Kristi Olson. A second-degree murder conviction carries a mandatory life sentence.
Olson was found strangled in her Dallas home on June 1, 2017. She was the mother of seven children.
Authorities say she had an on-and-off relationship with Harruff.
