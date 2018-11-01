The Justice Department announced a new $8.7 million grant Thursday morning to fund active shooter training for first responders across the country, just days after a gunman killed 11 at a Pittsburgh synagogue.

The funds will provide training for a estimated 15,000 first responders, up from the 9,000 individuals who received the training in 2017, the Justice Department said.

A training curriculum is being developed by the Justice Department in tandem with Texas State University’s Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training Center, or ALERRT. It will provide “multi-disciplinary, scenario-based active shooter training.”

“Training for first responders to take swift and effective action in active shooting situations is critically important,” said Principal Deputy Associate Attorney General Jesse Panuccio. “We can mitigate the loss of life in these horrific incidents by providing resources to better equip first responders and prepare community members, local law enforcement, and local government leaders.”

The announcement comes less than a week after a man barged into the Tree of Live synagogue in Pittsburgh. When the first responders arrived, the alleged gunman, Robert Bowers, began shooting at police, injuring six officers.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.