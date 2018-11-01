WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - A federal judge has revoked the probation for a former agent with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement who sent a Wichita television news anchor sensitive law enforcement material.

A court document filed Wednesday shows former agent Andrew J. Pleviak violated terms of his supervised release by having unauthorized contact with a former employee of the Department of Homeland Security. He must now serve 12 months in prison.

Pleviak had been sentenced in May to time served and a year of supervised release for exceeding authorized access to a government computer.

The government says Pleviak went to the home of his former supervisor on Sept. 9 and banged on the door, but left before a sheriff’s deputy arrived.

His defense attorney says he has mental health issues.





